COMMARFORPAC in Tahiti: KLE with Rear Adm. Pinget

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Navy Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, left, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, prior to the Bazeilles Day Ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Glynn traveled to French Polynesia to strengthen cooperation with French Armed Forces as part of a broader mission to improve teamwork and reinforce multinational partnerships that support security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)