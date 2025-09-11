COMMARFORPAC in Tahiti: KLE with Rear Adm. Pinget

French Navy Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, left, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Glynn traveled to French Polynesia to strengthen cooperation with French Armed Forces as part of a broader mission to improve teamwork and reinforce multinational partnerships that support security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)
|09.04.2025
|09.12.2025 20:11
|9312061
|250904-M-YD117-1037
|5055x3906
|8.24 MB
|PF
|1
|0
