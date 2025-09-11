COMMARFORPAC in Tahiti: KLE with Rear Adm. Pinget

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Navy Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, left, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Glynn traveled to French Polynesia to strengthen cooperation with French Armed Forces as part of a broader mission to improve teamwork and reinforce multinational partnerships that support security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)