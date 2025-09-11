Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMARFORPAC in Tahiti: KLE with Rear Adm. Pinget [Image 3 of 5]

    COMMARFORPAC in Tahiti: KLE with Rear Adm. Pinget

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    French Navy Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, left, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Glynn traveled to French Polynesia to strengthen cooperation with French Armed Forces as part of a broader mission to improve teamwork and reinforce multinational partnerships that support security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    USMC, INDOPACOM, Bazeilles Day, Tahiti, gift exchange, MARFORPAC

