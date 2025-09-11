Master Sgt. Russell Clayton-Cornell, 624th Regional Support Group noncommissioned officer commander’s support staff, briefs Reserve Airmen on Defense Travel System procedures while on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2025. Defense Travel System training equips users with the knowledge to navigate the system efficiently, offering a complete understanding of its features and workflows. It helps Reserve Airmen manage travel from planning and authorization to reimbursement while ensuring compliance with official policies and procedures.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9312050
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-MK831-7546
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BAASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training [Image 2 of 2], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.