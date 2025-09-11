Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Russell Clayton-Cornell, 624th Regional Support Group noncommissioned officer commander’s support staff, briefs Reserve Airmen on Defense Travel System procedures while on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2025. Defense Travel System training equips users with the knowledge to navigate the system efficiently, offering a complete understanding of its features and workflows. It helps Reserve Airmen manage travel from planning and authorization to reimbursement while ensuring compliance with official policies and procedures.