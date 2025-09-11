Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Master Sgt. Russell Clayton-Cornell, 624th Regional Support Group noncommissioned officer commander's support staff, briefs Reserve Airmen on Defense Travel System procedures while on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2025. Defense Travel System training equips users with the knowledge to navigate the system efficiently, offering a complete understanding of its features and workflows. It helps Reserve Airmen manage travel from planning and authorization to reimbursement while ensuring compliance with official policies and procedures.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 20:05
    Photo ID: 9312040
    VIRIN: 250908-F-MK831-1547
    Resolution: 6400x4267
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training [Image 2 of 2], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training
    Reserve Airmen receive Defense Travel System training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Travel System
    624th Regional Support Group
    commander's support staff
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download