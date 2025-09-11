JBER hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb pose for a group photo after completing their climb on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2025. Airmen and Soldiers on JBER climbed 110 flights of stairs in honor of the firefighters and others lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)