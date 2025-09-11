Participants of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb begin their climb at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2025. Airmen and Soldiers on JBER climbed 110 flights of stairs in honor of the firefighters and others lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9312045
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-JV210-8744
|Resolution:
|7743x5162
|Size:
|20.33 MB
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.