    JBER hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [Image 6 of 7]

    JBER hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Participants of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb begin their climb at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2025. Airmen and Soldiers on JBER climbed 110 flights of stairs in honor of the firefighters and others lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 20:05
    Photo ID: 9312045
    VIRIN: 250911-F-JV210-8744
    Resolution: 7743x5162
    Size: 20.33 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    JBER
    911

