Service members, civilians, and their families gathered at the Community Club to participate in the Quarterly Newcomers Fair, Sept. 5. The fair provided a comprehensive introduction to the resources, services, and support networks available at Fort Buchanan, helping newcomers transition smoothly into their new environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9311573
|VIRIN:
|250912-A-CC868-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1151
|Size:
|363.74 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Welcomes New Personnel [Image 5 of 5], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Welcomes New Personnel
No keywords found.