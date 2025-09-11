Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan Welcomes New Personnel

    Fort Buchanan Welcomes New Personnel

    PUERTO RICO

    09.05.2025

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Service members, civilians, and their families gathered at the Community Club to participate in the Quarterly Newcomers Fair, Sept. 5. The fair provided a comprehensive introduction to the resources, services, and support networks available at Fort Buchanan, helping newcomers transition smoothly into their new environment.

