Fort Buchanan Welcomes New Personnel

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Service members, civilians, and their families gathered at the Community Club to participate in the Quarterly Newcomers Fair, Sept. 5. The fair provided a comprehensive introduction to the resources, services, and support networks available at Fort Buchanan, helping newcomers transition smoothly into their new environment.



During his welcome remarks, Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, deputy garrison commander, highlighted the installation’s mission to foster a welcoming environment.



“No matter if you’re here on the installation or out across the island, this is the Army’s home—so this is your home. We want all newcomers to know that Fort Buchanan is here for a purpose: to enable the readiness of the warfighter and their families. Our mission is built on trust, transparency, and collaboration, and we are always ready to provide the services and support you need,” said Cook.



The Deputy Commander encouraged attendees to utilize the many resources available.



“Whether you have children in school or have unique family needs, there are programs here to help you integrate and thrive. We put a lot of effort into bringing everything together in one place for you,” he added.



Sigfredo Perez, relocation readiness specialist at Fort Buchanan’s Army Community Services (ACS), emphasized the commitment to support newcomers and their families.



“Our focus is to help them integrate into the community and make their transition as smooth as possible. We want to make sure that all the newcomers are aware of the services and the support that we provide here at Fort Buchanan,” said Perez.



The fair featured a variety of information booths, briefings, and networking opportunities. Representatives from key installation agencies and local organizations, including Child Youth Services, Training Support Center, Rodriguez Army Health Clinic, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Exchange, Religious Support Office, Directorate Family Morale Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), and Directorate Emergency Services were present.



Meron Sema Mengist, a military spouse, shared her experience.



“My husband received an email about the newcomers’ fair and shared it with me. I wanted to get information and resources because I’m new — to find out where I can get a job, where to buy a house, and maybe find a doctor or dentist for the kids,” Mengist said.



The event is part of Fort Buchanan’s resolute commitment to fostering a welcoming environment and enhancing readiness by ensuring all personnel and their families are well-informed and connected.

“Our goal is to empower newcomers with knowledge and resources so they can thrive both on and off the installation,” explained Wilda Díaz, director of Fort Buchanan’s ACS.



For Jadiel Crespo, an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and an operations assistant with DFMWR, the fair is vital for raising awareness.



“It’s important to provide this information to our warfighters so they can help their families, their colleagues, and others in their units,” said Crespo.



For information about Fort Buchanan resources and services, follow Fort Buchanan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial or contact Army Community Service (ACS) at (787) 707-3292.



ACS has scheduled the next Newcomers Fair for Dec. 11, 2025.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating rapid deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.