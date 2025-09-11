Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60 Apache Helicopter assigned to Task Force Dragon conducts flight operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 12, 2025.



Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino, JMRC)