    Saber Junction 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Apache Helicopter assigned to Task Force Dragon conducts flight operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 12, 2025.

    Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino, JMRC)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 15:35
    Photo ID: 9311089
    VIRIN: 250912-A-XR544-1002
    Resolution: 4655x6983
    Size: 19.34 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

