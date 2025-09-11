Whiteman AFB Hosts NCO Induction Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen gather for a noncommissioned officer course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 5, 2025. The NCO program is designed to provide Airmen information and applicable skills to operate within a leadership role as upcoming Staff Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)