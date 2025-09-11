Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB Hosts NCO Induction Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Whiteman AFB Hosts NCO Induction Course

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alyssa Crew, 509th Bomb Wing law office superintendent speaks during a noncommissioned officer course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 5, 2025. The NCO program is designed to provide Airmen information and applicable skills to operate within a leadership role as upcoming Staff Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 15:41
    Photo ID: 9311080
    VIRIN: 250905-F-PQ421-1021
    Resolution: 5797x3857
    Size: 17.14 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Whiteman AFB Hosts NCO Induction Course [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

