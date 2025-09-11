Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Worth District Bids a Fond Farewell to Deputy Commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Worth District Bids a Fond Farewell to Deputy Commander

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The district bid a fond farewell to Lt. Col. Joshua Haynes after three years. Haynes has assumed command of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9309802
    VIRIN: 250911-A-XY212-1020
    Resolution: 3612x2932
    Size: 623.34 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Worth District Bids a Fond Farewell to Deputy Commander [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Worth District Bids a Fond Farewell to Deputy Commander
    Fort Worth District Bids a Fond Farewell to Deputy Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download