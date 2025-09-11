Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 [Image 8 of 8]

    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S Soldiers maintain a defensive position during a training exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Saber Junction is an annual exercise conducted by the 7th Army Training Command and Joint Multinational Readiness Center, designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 06:04
    Photo ID: 9309224
    VIRIN: 250910-A-KW239-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 40.74 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
