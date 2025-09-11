Saber Junction '25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Soldier conducts a tactical reload while engaging targets during a training exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Saber Junction is an annual exercise conducted by the 7th Army Training Command and Joint Multinational Readiness Center, designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)