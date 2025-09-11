Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Servicemembers conduct Medical and Dental Operations in Pohnpei, September 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Servicemembers conduct Medical and Dental Operations in Pohnpei, September 2025

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 12, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Blair conducts an ear examination on a local child at Community Health Center Madolenihmw Dispensary, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 12, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Servicemembers conduct Medical and Dental Operations in Pohnpei, September 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

