Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Servicemembers conduct Medical and Dental Operations in Pohnpei, September 2025

U.S. Navy Capt. Brook Jones, right, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Pascual, center, and Royal Australian Army LCPL Candy Stuart, left, examine the teeth of local children at Community Health Center Madolenihmw Dispensary during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 12, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.