Naval Station Rota 9/11 Memorial Run

Naval Station Rota service members, families, and community members participated in the 9/11 Memorial Run to honor the lives lost and the enduring spirit of resilience, Sept. 11, 2025. 22 Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
