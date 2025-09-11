Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota 9/11 Memorial Run [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Station Rota 9/11 Memorial Run

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Naval Station Rota service members, families, and community members participated in the 9/11 Memorial Run to honor the lives lost and the enduring spirit of resilience, Sept. 11, 2025. 22 Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

