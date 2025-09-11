Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts machine shop maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts machine shop maintenance

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Hull Maintenance Technician Seaman Logan Jamison uses a conducts maintenance in the machine shop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Sept. 10, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 9308986
    VIRIN: 250910-N-HE318-1044
    Resolution: 1974x1410
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    maintenance
    Hull Technician
    HT

