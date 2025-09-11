USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts sliding padeye maintenance

Seaman Pablo Canilang lubricates the port sliding padeye on the weather deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), during a port visit to Souda Bay, Greece, Sept. 10, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)
