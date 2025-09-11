Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts sliding padeye maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts sliding padeye maintenance

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Seaman Pablo Canilang lubricates the port sliding padeye on the weather deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), during a port visit to Souda Bay, Greece, Sept. 10, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts sliding padeye maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

