    Chief of Staff, Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan visits Naval Air Facility Misawa. [Image 3 of 5]

    MISAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    20250908-N-YS746-1096 Misawa, Japan (Sept. 8, 2025) –U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon, left, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, briefs NAF Misawa operations to U.S. Navy Capt. Teague Suarez, right, chief of staff, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Sept. 9, 2025. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Matthew Fischer)

    TAGS

    Naval Forces Japan
    Navy Region Japan
    NAFM
    Chief of Staff

