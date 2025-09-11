Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum observes Patriot Day with Remembrance 5K Run [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum observes Patriot Day with Remembrance 5K Run

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers, family members and civilian employees participate in the 9/11 Remembrance 5K on Sept. 11, and annual event hosted by FMWR to commemorate Patriot Day. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    IMCOM
    AMC
    9/11 Remembrance Run
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

