Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:41 Photo ID: 9308403 VIRIN: 250911-A-XX986-1020 Resolution: 3246x5271 Size: 2.89 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum observes Patriot Day with Remembrance 5K Run [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.