Fort Drum observes Patriot Day with Remembrance 5K Run

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Sept. 11, 2025) -- More than 1,400 Soldiers, family members and Department of the Army civilians gathered outside Magrath Sports Complex on Sept. 11 to participate in the 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run.



The event started with a moment of shared silence and reflection, and an invocation from Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Patrick Lothian, Fort Drum garrison chaplain, and remarks from Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, at the starting line.



It has been 24 years since the horrific attacks on America that united the country, and Adler said it is important to take time to reflect and remember as a community.



“It’s pretty hard to believe that it’s that long ago, and if you we were alive you probably remember exactly where you were when that happened,” he said. "And even if you weren’t alive, it changed your life. The fact that you are here today to remember those who we lost matters, and that way we will never forget.”





Spc. Darien Thompson, a member of the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team, led the run as the official flag bearer.



“Honestly, it fills me with pride to be here with everyone this morning,” said Thompson, 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. “Everybody coming out in commemoration of 9/11 and to remember the events of that day, it’s amazing to be a part of this.”



Soldiers with C Company, 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, ran as a unit while carrying a weighted litter.



“9/11 is a day that changed Americans’ lives,” said Capt. Michael Ventura, company commander. “It’s a heavy day, a lot of lives were lost, and I think one way we can remember and honor them is by pushing ourselves and putting ourselves through something difficult. The litter carry is something we do to challenge ourselves, push one another, but also lean on one another, just like all Americans did on 9/11.”



Ventura said that he has been stationed at Fort Drum for a few years, and outside of a division run he had never participated in a 5K on post with this level of participation. Jon Burnard, Fort Drum FMWR supervisory recreation coordinator, said last year’s run garnered roughly 400 people, and he was appreciative of the support from division and garrison leadership to promote this year’s Remembrance 5K.



“The turnout today was unbelievable,” he said. “It is truly awesome to see the Fort Drum community come out for such a great cause, to show we will never forget, and to run in memory of those we lost.”



Fort Drum FMWR will host another 5K community run, 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 with the Run to End Domestic Violence. Registration starts at 6 a.m. For more information, call (315) 772-6663 or visit www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 09:06 Story ID: 547817 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 126 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum observes Patriot Day with Remembrance 5K Run, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.