    Army Medic earns top honors in Expert Field Medical Badge competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Medic earns top honors in Expert Field Medical Badge competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Staff Sgt. Ezequiel Bravo, a 68W Combat Medic and NCO in charge of the DiRaimondo Support Clinic, poses with the unit colors after earning the Expert Field Medical Badge Aug. 15, 2025. Bravo participated in the EFMB competition at Fort Carson Aug. 11-15, 2025. Bravo not only earned the badge, he was named Top Doc for the competition.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Fort Carson
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Medical Readiness Command West
    4th Infantry Division

