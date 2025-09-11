Staff Sgt. Ezequiel Bravo, a 68W Combat Medic and NCO in charge of the DiRaimondo Support Clinic, poses with the unit colors after earning the Expert Field Medical Badge Aug. 15, 2025. Bravo participated in the EFMB competition at Fort Carson Aug. 11-15, 2025. Bravo not only earned the badge, he was named Top Doc for the competition.
Army Medic earns top honors in Expert Field Medical Badge competition
