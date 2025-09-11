Army Medic earns top honors in Expert Field Medical Badge competition

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Stewart, the NCO in charge of the DiRaimondo Main Clinic, pins the Expert Field Medical Badge on Staff Sgt. Ezequiel Bravo, a 68W Combat Medic and NCO in charge of the DiRaimondo Support Clinic. Bravo participated in the Expert Field Medical Badge competition at Fort Carson Aug. 11-15, 2025, and not only earned the badge, he was named Top Doc for the competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9308368
|VIRIN:
|250815-O-UV830-3391
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|323.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
