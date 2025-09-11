Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary [Image 7 of 7]

    Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing recite prayers during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. The Firefighter’s Prayer, Security Forces Prayer and Medical Technician’s Prayer, were recited to honor the dedication, sacrifice and service of first responders and military personnel during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

