    Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, provides opening remarks at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored those lost and reaffirmed our responsibility to remain vigilant, prepared and mission-ready to answer the nation’s call anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    Hurlburt Field
    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

