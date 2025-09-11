U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, provides opening remarks at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored those lost and reaffirmed our responsibility to remain vigilant, prepared and mission-ready to answer the nation’s call anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9308353
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-KO751-1449
|Resolution:
|8213x5475
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
This work, Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.