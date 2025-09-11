Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, provides opening remarks at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored those lost and reaffirmed our responsibility to remain vigilant, prepared and mission-ready to answer the nation’s call anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)