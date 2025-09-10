Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 09 10 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day Three [Image 5 of 9]

    2025 09 10 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day Three

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Col. Alexis Perez, 2nd Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Commander, answers panel questions during the third day of the annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference, Sept. 11, 2025, in Marshall Auditorium at Fort Benning, Georgia. The annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference gathers U.S. Army senior leaders and subject-matter experts from across the globe to discuss the way forward for maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9308098
    VIRIN: 250911-A-QR442-4096
    Resolution: 4066x2711
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 2025 09 10 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day Three [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    MWFC
    Daniel Marble
    2025 Maneuver Warfighter Conference

