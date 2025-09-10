2025 09 10 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day Three

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Bryan Frizzelle, 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division Commander, answers panel questions during the third day of the annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference, Sept. 11, 2025, in Marshall Auditorium at Fort Benning, Georgia. The annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference gathers U.S. Army senior leaders and subject-matter experts from across the globe to discuss the way forward for maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)