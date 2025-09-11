Various Members of NAVFAC PAC engage with industry leaders at SAME Forum. (For Archival Purposes) (Photos by Corwin Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9308071
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-QE566-2024
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC PAC leaders builds partnerships at industry forum. [Image 4 of 4], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.