NAVFAC Pacific Engages with AEC Industry at Society of American Military Engineers Indo-Pacific Industry Forum

Photo By Corwin Colbert | Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander, NAVFAC Pacific, shares insights on military construction and engineering during a panel discussion at the SAME Indo-Pacific Industry Forum in Honolulu, Sept. 9, 2025. Tobias highlighted the importance of industry partnerships in meeting Indo-Pacific mission requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)

HONOLULU (Sept. 10, 2025) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific leaders highlighted enduring partnerships with Architect-Engineer and Construction (AEC) industry partners during the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Indo-Pacific Industry Forum this week.



Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander, NAVFAC Pacific, emphasized the command’s critical role in supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) objectives through military construction, engineering, and contracting.

“As our nation strengthens its posture across the Pacific, NAVFAC remains committed to delivering facilities with speed, quality, and fiscal responsibility,” Tobias said. “We rely on the ingenuity and innovation of our AEC partners as we continue to bridge the distance together.”



The forum provided industry and government stakeholders with opportunities to collaborate on strategies for delivering resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective facilities across the Indo-Pacific area of operations. With projects ranging from shipyard modernization to airfield and waterfront improvements, NAVFAC Pacific continues to align construction and engineering capabilities to national defense priorities.



Marc Wong, chief engineer and director of the Planning, Design & Construction Directorate at NAVFAC Pacific, reinforced the message of collaboration.



“The partnership between our military forces and the AEC industry remains strong and ready to support projects and capabilities in the Pacific Area of Operations,” Wong said. “With an increasing presence in the Pacific, NAVFAC’s focus on construction, engineering, and contracts is vitally important to support INDOPACOM objectives. We welcome our AEC partners’ ingenuity and innovation to deliver projects with speed, quality, and within budget as we ‘bridge the distance together.’”



The SAME Indo-Pacific Industry Forum serves as a premier venue for government-industry engagement, strengthening relationships that support mission success across the region.



About NAVFAC Pacific

NAVFAC Pacific delivers facilities engineering, design, construction, and acquisition expertise across the Indo-Pacific in support of U.S. and allied forces. The command’s mission-critical projects directly enhance readiness, resiliency, and the ability of the joint force to deter aggression and defend U.S. interests in the region.