    Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform [Image 4 of 6]

    Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Lawrence, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, poses for a Father’s Day portrait with a message for his family back home during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08, June 8, 2025, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. From the field to their families, Soldiers of the brigade are training for an overseas mobilization while sharing heartfelt messages with loved ones. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9307611
    VIRIN: 250608-A-AY917-7846
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    Fathers Day 2025
    Iowa

