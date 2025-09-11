Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Ellenberg, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, poses for a Father’s Day portrait with a message for his family back home during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08, June 10, 2025, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. From the field to their families, Soldiers of the brigade are training for an overseas mobilization while sharing heartfelt messages with loved ones. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9307588
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-AY917-4492
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.