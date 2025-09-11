Messages from the field: Father's Day in uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Ellenberg, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, poses for a Father’s Day portrait with a message for his family back home during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08, June 10, 2025, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. From the field to their families, Soldiers of the brigade are training for an overseas mobilization while sharing heartfelt messages with loved ones. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)