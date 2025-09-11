U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaimie Farmer, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron wears bracelets to honor fallen officer, Officer Darren Burks, during the 2025 Police Unity Tour in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2025. The three-day tour started in Norfolk, Virginia and ended at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. (Courtesy photo.)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9307595
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-F3950-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Life is Fragile”: Airman’s Lesson’s in Resilience After Loss [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alicia Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Life is Fragile”: Airman’s Lesson’s in Resilience After Loss
No keywords found.