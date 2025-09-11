“Life is Fragile”: Airman’s Lesson’s in Resilience After Loss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaimie Farmer, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron wears bracelets to honor fallen officer, Officer Darren Burks, during the 2025 Police Unity Tour in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2025. The three-day tour started in Norfolk, Virginia and ended at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. (Courtesy photo.)