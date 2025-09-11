“Life is Fragile”: Airman’s Lesson’s in Resilience After Loss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaimie Farmer, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, poses for an official photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 30, 2025. Farmer is also a Dallas police officer and was wounded in a 2024 firefight in which one officer was blinded and another killed. He later honored fallen officers during the 2025 Police Unity Tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)