    “Life is Fragile”: Airman’s Lesson’s in Resilience After Loss [Image 1 of 3]

    “Life is Fragile”: Airman’s Lesson’s in Resilience After Loss

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaimie Farmer, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, poses for an official photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 30, 2025. Farmer is also a Dallas police officer and was wounded in a 2024 firefight in which one officer was blinded and another killed. He later honored fallen officers during the 2025 Police Unity Tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    307th BW
    307th SFS

