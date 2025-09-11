Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration

During the Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celeb
ration for the 2024 Heroes in Shadows, hosted by the 155th CSSB in El Monte, April 5–6, 2024, Spc. Sonia Giselle Castro shares the joy and fulfillment she finds in giving back to her community by setting up tents and shower systems for unhoused veterans. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe)
