    Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    During the Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celeb
    ration for the 2024 Heroes in Shadows, hosted by the 155th CSSB in El Monte, April 5–6, 2024, Spc. Sonia Giselle Castro shares the joy and fulfillment she finds in giving back to her community by setting up tents and shower systems for unhoused veterans. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:58
    Photo ID: 9306755
    VIRIN: 240406-A-PK275-6797
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

