86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameren Miller, assigned to Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, explains his unit participation in various color guard missions in Belgium to senior members of the 86th Airlift Wing and subordinate Squadrons during an immersion visit, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2025. An immersion visit allows senior leaders to understand the specificities, strengths and challenges of a given unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)