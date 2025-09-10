Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron [Image 8 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameren Miller, assigned to Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, explains his unit participation in various color guard missions in Belgium to senior members of the 86th Airlift Wing and subordinate Squadrons during an immersion visit, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2025. An immersion visit allows senior leaders to understand the specificities, strengths and challenges of a given unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:13
    Photo ID: 9306347
    VIRIN: 250828-A-BD610-1056
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    86 AW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    United States Air Forces in Europe / Air Forces Africa
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download