86th Air Wing Immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Coombs, Director of Operations, 424th Air Base Squadron delivers a briefing during a bus transit of senior members of the 86th Airlift Wing and subordinate Squadrons for an immersion visit, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2025. An immersion visit allows senior leaders to understand the specificities, strengths and challenges of a given unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)