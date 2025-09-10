Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course [Image 12 of 12]

    Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

    CAMP NETT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and 104th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s inaugural NCO Professional Development Course at Camp Nett, Connecticut, Aug. 29, 2025. Designed to bridge institutional, functional and base-level education, the course builds on concepts introduced during Airman Leadership School and reinforced through each career field’s education and training plan. (Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 08:32
    Photo ID: 9306161
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-TS442-2002
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: CAMP NETT, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership training
    training
    Air National Guard
    noncommissioned officers
    professional development

