Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and 104th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s inaugural NCO Professional Development Course at Camp Nett, Connecticut, Aug. 29, 2025. Designed to bridge institutional, functional and base-level education, the course builds on concepts introduced during Airman Leadership School and reinforced through each career field’s education and training plan. (Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course
