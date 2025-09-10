Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, gives a presentation on the Air Force Force Generation (AFRORGEN) model during the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course at Camp Nett, Connecticut, Aug. 28, 2025. Designed to bridge institutional, functional and base-level education, the course builds on concepts introduced during Airman Leadership School and reinforced through each career field’s education and training plan. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

The Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG) hosted its inaugural Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Course at Camp Nett, Connecticut, Aug. 24-29, 2025. Designed to bridge institutional, functional and base-level education, the course builds on concepts introduced during Airman Leadership School and reinforced through each career field’s education and training plan. It will eventually serve as a MANG prerequisite for the Noncommissioned Officer Academy.



“The Enlisted Airmanship Continuum strengthens and builds upon the solid foundation we already have,” said MANG State Command Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O’Keefe. “It reinforces our core values by emphasizing Airmen Leadership Qualities and Foundational Competencies. This initiative provides broader opportunities across the Total Force, closes developmental gaps and delivers meaningful content through multiple methods. Every Airman deserves deliberate developmental opportunities at every stage of their career, empowering them to reach their full potential. They will be the difference in tomorrow’s fight, and by investing in them today, we ensure the Air Force and Air National Guard remain the force our nation requires.”



Over the five-day course, participants explored topics including team dynamics, progressive discipline, the profession of arms, emotional intelligence, talent management, psychological safety, continuous process improvement, critical thinking and social media.



“Airmen engaged with the material with enthusiasm and willingness to learn,” said Senior Master Sgt. Meghan Gehl, MANG Professional Military Education (PME) Commandant. “Throughout the course, we observed participants actively participating in discussions, applying concepts to real-world scenarios and collaborating with their peers. The interactive nature of the course allowed participants to learn from each other's experiences and perspectives, promoting a learning environment.”



More than 30 staff sergeants and technical sergeants from the 102nd Intelligence Wing (IW) and 104th Fighter Wing (FW) participated in the course. Three members of the Kenyan Defence Force also took part, joining through the State Partnership Program to exchange experiences and share professional development insights.

Volunteer instructors from the 102nd IW and 104th FW led the course, enhancing leadership skills and fostering future leaders across the enlisted force.



“The experience was fulfilling – seeing a year’s worth of work come together, and watching the enthusiasm and dedication of the instructors as they worked with students throughout the course,” said Gehl. “They invested a lot of their own personal time and really poured themselves into the final product. The instructor cadre included members from both wings who were committed to making this program a success.”



Guest speakers addressed the class throughout the week. Col. Andrew St. Jean, commander of the 102nd IW, spoke on strategic priorities. 104th FW Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner discussed the Air Force Generation (AFRORGEN) model. 102nd IW Command Chief Master Sgt. Shane McGuire shared insights on 360-degree leadership.



Maj. Joshua Choquette, chaplain of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, spoke on leading with efficiency, while Master Sgt. DeAngelis, representing the State Partnership Program, highlighted international engagement opportunities with Kenya and Paraguay.



“As we adapt to evolving national defense needs, our enlisted corps remains one of our greatest strengths,” said O’Keefe. “To maintain our competitive edge, we must continually enhance the way we develop and grow our Airmen. Building on the success of enlisted PME, upgrade training and career progression models, we are committed to finding new ways to invest in their growth. This ongoing effort will ensure that our Airmen remain equipped to excel in an ever-changing environment and continue to drive our mission forward.”