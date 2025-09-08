6-37 FAR Change of Responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sergeant Major Derrian Richardson, command sergeant major, 6th battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, gives a speech during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, September 10, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Obed Ofosu, the outgoing command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility to Richardson. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)