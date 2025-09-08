Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-37 FAR Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Command Sergeant Major Obed Ofosu, outgoing command sergeant major, 6th battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, gives a speech during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, September 10, 2025. During the ceremony. Ofosu relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Derrian Richardson, the incoming sergeant major during the ceremony. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 03:53
    Photo ID: 9305873
    VIRIN: 250910-A-AM489-1053
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    This work, 6-37 FAR Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

