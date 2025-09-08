6-37 FAR Change of Responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sergeant Major Obed Ofosu, outgoing command sergeant major, 6th battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, gives a speech during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, September 10, 2025. During the ceremony. Ofosu relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Derrian Richardson, the incoming sergeant major during the ceremony. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)