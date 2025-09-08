Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11 [Image 4 of 4]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Airman Eugene Cordova, from Las Vegas, right, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Griffin Brannock, from Baltimore, salutes the American flag as part of a 9/11 memorial ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 11, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:18
    Photo ID: 9305756
    VIRIN: 250911-N-KX492-1033
    Resolution: 1311x1967
    Size: 832.86 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    LHA7
    Navy

