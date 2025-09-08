USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Eugene Cordova, from Las Vegas, right, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Griffin Brannock, from Baltimore, stand at attention during a 9/11 memorial ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 11, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)