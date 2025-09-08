USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Michael Damazo, from Linden, New Jersey, recites a ceremonial script over the 1MC during a 9/11 memorial ceremony on the quarter deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 11, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kobie Binette)