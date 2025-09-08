Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11

    USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Spencer West, from Haughton, Louisiana, reviews a ceremonial script during a 9/11 memorial ceremony on the quarterdeck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 11, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kobie Binette)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9305749
    VIRIN: 250911-N-JE839-1016
    Resolution: 1847x2771
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11
    USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11

    LHA7
    Navy

