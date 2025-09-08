Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Spencer West, from Haughton, Louisiana, reviews a ceremonial script during a 9/11 memorial ceremony on the quarterdeck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 11, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kobie Binette)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9305749
|VIRIN:
|250911-N-JE839-1016
|Resolution:
|1847x2771
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.