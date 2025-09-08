Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:15 Photo ID: 9305749 VIRIN: 250911-N-JE839-1016 Resolution: 1847x2771 Size: 2.49 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Tripoli Commemorates the Events of 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.