The U.S. Army Japan change of responsibility was held at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan on Sept. 10. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery D. Weaver transferred responsibility of USARJ to Command Sgt. Maj. Paul D. Langley under the review of Brig. Gen. James L. Dooghan, USARJ commander.