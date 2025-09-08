Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 11]

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan change of responsibility was held at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan on Sept. 10. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery D. Weaver transferred responsibility of USARJ to Command Sgt. Maj. Paul D. Langley under the review of Brig. Gen. James L. Dooghan, USARJ commander.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9305742
    VIRIN: 250910-A-QU164-1974
    Resolution: 2100x1401
    Size: 953.06 KB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Army Japan Change of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Responsibility
    USARJ
    Kizuna Hall
    Japan
    Camp Zama

